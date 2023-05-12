Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 1,207 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1,103.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter worth $33,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Trading Down 1.1 %

American Electric Power stock opened at $90.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.49 and a 200 day moving average of $92.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $105.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 85.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $80,435.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,047.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,001 shares of company stock worth $7,213,309 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.19.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.