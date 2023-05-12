Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $569,000 in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 323.4% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 1,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.12, for a total value of $483,767.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,404.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 2,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.05, for a total transaction of $720,355.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,686.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Steven Jandrich sold 1,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.12, for a total value of $483,767.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,404.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,875 shares of company stock worth $5,445,403. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

INSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $271.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.22.

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $291.33 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.54 and a 1-year high of $294.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $253.82 and a 200-day moving average of $244.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.75 and a beta of 1.44.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Further Reading

