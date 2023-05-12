Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New $539,000 Investment in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,357 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 577.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 576 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 588.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 578 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Maximus by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 916 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Maximus by 210.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MMS opened at $79.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.41. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.46 and a 1-year high of $85.25.

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 3.62%. Maximus’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMS. Raymond James raised their price objective on Maximus from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

