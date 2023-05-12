Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $561,000 Position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDOG. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF stock opened at $48.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.94. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 12-month low of $44.94 and a 12-month high of $56.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.98.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

