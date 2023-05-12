2,488 Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,495,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,902,943,000 after acquiring an additional 40,192 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,013,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,092,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,398,000 after acquiring an additional 764,385 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,082,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,691,000 after acquiring an additional 26,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 574,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

ROK opened at $270.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $309.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.72.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $29,433.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,037.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $29,433.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,037.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $155,174.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,784.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,631 shares of company stock worth $765,751 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

