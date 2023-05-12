Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 12,170 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 72.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,170 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 488.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $1,431,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 217,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,931,692.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 217,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,931,692.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $45,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $118.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.62. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $97.71 and a twelve month high of $121.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.73.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.25.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

