Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes $582,000 Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGDV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,214,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $835,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $25.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.87. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $25.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.26.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

