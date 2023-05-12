Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAA. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter worth about $130,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 12.5% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.43.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $12.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.40. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.70. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $12.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.40%.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It operates through the Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) segments. The Crude Oil segment refers to the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering assets.

