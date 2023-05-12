Prospera Financial Services Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 74.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,770 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 44.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Republic Services Price Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on RSG. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.82.

RSG stock opened at $148.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.72 and a 52-week high of $149.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.21. The company has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 41.34%.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.