Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Valero Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $110.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.93 and a fifty-two week high of $150.39.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on Valero Energy from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.71.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.