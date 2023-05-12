Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 47,047 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $12,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth $36,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK opened at $80.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.30. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.24 and a 12 month high of $123.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. StockNews.com downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.33.

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $221,269.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,352 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

