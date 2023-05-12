iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 571.4% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $130.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.16 and its 200-day moving average is $142.11. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.21 and a 1 year high of $160.21. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

