Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 1,973 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 91.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $623,999,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,970,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,590,000 after purchasing an additional 382,535 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,721,000 after purchasing an additional 193,570 shares during the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,924,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1,422.7% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 129,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,526,000 after acquiring an additional 120,760 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGK stock opened at $210.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $165.89 and a 1-year high of $218.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.42 and a 200 day moving average of $189.07.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

