Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys Shares of 20,918 Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,918 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 38,945 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fluor by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fluor by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,943,000 after purchasing an additional 571,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Fluor by 10.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor Stock Performance

Shares of FLR opened at $26.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -71.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.27. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $21.67 and a 52-week high of $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Fluor from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Fluor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.86.

Insider Transactions at Fluor

In other news, insider James R. Breuer sold 4,000 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $151,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,265.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Fluor

(Get Rating)

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.