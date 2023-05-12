Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 4,873 Shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPYC. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $989,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 1,259.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 28,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 10,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $412,000.

SPYC opened at $26.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.24 million, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.90. Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $30.06.

The Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (SPYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed, fund-of-funds that provides exposure to the S&P 500 with a systematic options overlay strategy. The overlay strategy seeks to enhance upside potential and hedge downside risk.

