Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 798 Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $251.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $248.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.26. The company has a market cap of $71.37 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $269.06.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 68.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on BDX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.