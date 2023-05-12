Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 409 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LWM Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 3.5% during the third quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Waste Management by 1.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Waste Management by 5.1% during the third quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM opened at $170.19 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.89 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The company has a market capitalization of $69.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 6,800 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,915,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,743 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,320. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WM. Raymond James cut their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.67.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

See Also

