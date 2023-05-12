Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 259.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Simon Property Group stock opened at $106.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.36. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $133.08.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.49% and a return on equity of 62.26%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.85 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 112.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Karen N. Horn purchased 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,857.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.46.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.