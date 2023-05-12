Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 221.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMB. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of KMB opened at $143.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.71. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The stock has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,156,606.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at $709,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,455.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.