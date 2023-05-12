Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 147.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,312 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 84,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 294,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,540,000 after purchasing an additional 59,220 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 147.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 138,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 82,363 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $170,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,882.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALK opened at $43.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.59, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.51. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.19 and a 52-week high of $53.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $91.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $57.50 to $58.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.86.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

