Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 63 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 32,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.71.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $360.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $344.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.97. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $395.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total value of $2,023,671.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at $9,906,757.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,906,757.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total transaction of $1,285,182.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,269 shares of company stock worth $6,587,360. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Featured Stories

