Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $747,000 Stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 16.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 16,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 51.9% during the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 97,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the first quarter worth $28,000.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Performance

GDV stock opened at $20.46 on Friday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $18.28 and a twelve month high of $23.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average of $21.02.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

