Prospera Financial Services Inc Reduces Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 79.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,922 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Clorox were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its stake in Clorox by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in Clorox by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $169.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 291.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.96. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $178.21.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 813.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. Citigroup started coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.08.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.