Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISD. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 100,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares during the period.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

ISD stock opened at $12.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average of $12.35. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $13.79.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.24%.

In other news, Director Brian Reid acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $35,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,089. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

