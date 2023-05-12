Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VXF. Oikos Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,982,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,711,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 555.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 315,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,158,000 after acquiring an additional 267,750 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,592,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,980,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $136.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $155.91.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

