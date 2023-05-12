Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 185 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 119,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 124,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,241 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,657,000. Finally, CPA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $727,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $190.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.01 and its 200 day moving average is $179.57. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $157.57 and a twelve month high of $197.77.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

