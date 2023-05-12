Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $557,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 93.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 99,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after buying an additional 47,979 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,221,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SCZ stock opened at $60.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.12 and a twelve month high of $62.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.70.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

