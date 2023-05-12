Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 232.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,867,623,000 after buying an additional 995,501 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,171,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,077,341,000 after buying an additional 328,151 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,991,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,059,461,000 after buying an additional 51,790 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Danaher by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,515,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $908,041,000 after buying an additional 83,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,260,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $956,451,000 after buying an additional 108,414 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.06.
Insider Activity at Danaher
Danaher Stock Down 1.1 %
Danaher stock opened at $230.81 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $227.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $245.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.11. The company has a market capitalization of $170.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Danaher Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.
About Danaher
Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Danaher (DHR)
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.