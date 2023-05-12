Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 50,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 17,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 23,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $57.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.56. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.91 and a 1-year high of $58.00.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Further Reading

