Dan Binowitz Sells 9,999 Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) Director Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $16,798.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 563,351 shares in the company, valued at $946,429.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dan Binowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 5th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $16,698.33.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $15,798.42.

On Monday, April 17th, Dan Binowitz sold 4,517 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $7,588.56.

On Friday, April 14th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $17,298.27.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $16,998.30.

On Monday, April 10th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $14,998.50.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $14,598.54.

On Thursday, March 16th, Dan Binowitz sold 4,516 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $7,948.16.

On Friday, March 10th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $16,998.30.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total transaction of $18,598.14.

loanDepot Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE LDI opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $588.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.41. loanDepot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $3.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.20). loanDepot had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 40.39%. The firm had revenue of $169.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.15 million. As a group, analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. William Blair cut shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, loanDepot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of loanDepot by 450.0% in the third quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in loanDepot by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 54,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 9,182 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,512,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after buying an additional 1,379,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

