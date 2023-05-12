Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) VP John Gyurci Sells 1,012 Shares

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) VP John Gyurci sold 1,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $18,226.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,888.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sun Country Airlines Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SNCY stock opened at $18.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.46. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.27.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $294.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNCY. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

