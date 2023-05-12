Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Director William R. Peeples Acquires 2,000 Shares

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) Director William R. Peeples bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $22,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 809,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,953,357.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Community West Bancshares Stock Performance

CWBC opened at $10.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.03. The company has a market capitalization of $96.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.61. Community West Bancshares has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Get Community West Bancshares alerts:

Community West Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

Institutional Trading of Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M3F Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 308,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 19,262 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 152,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 42,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares during the period. 27.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company for Community West Bank, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. Its products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and fixed rates, fixed maturity certificates of deposits, cash management products, and lending products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community West Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community West Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.