Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Director William R. Peeples Acquires 2,000 Shares

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) Director William R. Peeples bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $22,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 809,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,953,357.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Community West Bancshares Stock Performance
CWBC opened at $10.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.03. The company has a market capitalization of $96.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.61. Community West Bancshares has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
Community West Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.
Community West Bancshares Company Profile
Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company for Community West Bank, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. Its products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and fixed rates, fixed maturity certificates of deposits, cash management products, and lending products.
