Dennis Bonnen Purchases 5,000 Shares of Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) Stock

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) Director Dennis Bonnen acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $67,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 139,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,884.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Third Coast Bancshares Stock Performance
NASDAQ TCBX opened at $15.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $213.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.58. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75.
Third Coast Bancshares Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $16.875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Third Coast Bancshares
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have issued reports on TCBX shares. TheStreet downgraded Third Coast Bancshares from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Third Coast Bancshares from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th.
About Third Coast Bancshares
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
