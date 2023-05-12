Dennis Bonnen Purchases 5,000 Shares of Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) Stock

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) Director Dennis Bonnen acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $67,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 139,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,884.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Third Coast Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ TCBX opened at $15.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $213.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.58. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75.

Third Coast Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $16.875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Third Coast Bancshares

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Third Coast Bancshares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in Third Coast Bancshares by 10.7% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Third Coast Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Third Coast Bancshares by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 149.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TCBX shares. TheStreet downgraded Third Coast Bancshares from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Third Coast Bancshares from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th.

About Third Coast Bancshares

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

