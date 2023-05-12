Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Tetra Tech has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Tetra Tech has a dividend payout ratio of 16.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tetra Tech to earn $6.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.3%.

Shares of TTEK opened at $147.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Tetra Tech has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $169.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.13 and its 200-day moving average is $145.45.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.21. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $131,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,191.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,777,000 after buying an additional 61,906 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,707,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,585,000 after buying an additional 31,942 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 917,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,353,000 after buying an additional 64,168 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,468,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Tetra Tech by 3.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 767,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,798,000 after buying an additional 26,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

TTEK has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tetra Tech from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

