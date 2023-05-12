AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) to Issue May 23 Dividend of $0.12

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) declared a may 23 dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 9th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.4% annually over the last three years. AGNC Investment has a payout ratio of 64.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.8%.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $9.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.19. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.22. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $12.89.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.83 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 29.26% and a negative net margin of 49.78%. AGNC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $3,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,807,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,809,554.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $123,719.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,709.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary D. Kain sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $3,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,807,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,809,554.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 382,608 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,766. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AGNC. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Argus cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.69.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

