Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CFO Sanjay Datta Sells 3,200 Shares

Posted by on May 12th, 2023

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPSTGet Rating) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $42,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 463,268 shares in the company, valued at $6,138,301. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, May 1st, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $44,288.00.
  • On Monday, April 24th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $48,000.00.
  • On Monday, April 17th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $48,576.00.
  • On Monday, April 10th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $53,408.00.
  • On Monday, April 3rd, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $50,400.00.
  • On Monday, March 27th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $42,368.00.
  • On Monday, March 20th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $48,512.00.
  • On Monday, March 13th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $48,448.00.
  • On Monday, March 6th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $61,344.00.
  • On Tuesday, February 21st, Sanjay Datta sold 13,872 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $250,389.60.

Upstart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $16.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.46. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $54.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average of $16.95.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPSTGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $146.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.13 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Upstart by 3,345.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Upstart by 62.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Upstart by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Upstart by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Upstart from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $17.73.

About Upstart

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.