Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CFO Sanjay Datta Sells 3,200 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $42,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 463,268 shares in the company, valued at $6,138,301. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 1st, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $44,288.00.

On Monday, April 24th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $48,000.00.

On Monday, April 17th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $48,576.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $53,408.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $50,400.00.

On Monday, March 27th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $42,368.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $48,512.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $48,448.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $61,344.00.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Sanjay Datta sold 13,872 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $250,389.60.

Upstart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $16.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.46. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $54.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average of $16.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $146.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.13 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Upstart by 3,345.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Upstart by 62.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Upstart by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Upstart by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Upstart from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $17.73.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

