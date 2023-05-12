Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) CFO Nicole S. Stokes Buys 1,000 Shares

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) CFO Nicole S. Stokes bought 1,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $29,070.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 34,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,368.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $29.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.09. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.33 and a 1 year high of $54.24.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.36 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameris Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,557,000 after buying an additional 80,551 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 12,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

