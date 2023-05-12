Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) CFO Nicole S. Stokes Buys 1,000 Shares

Posted by on May 12th, 2023

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) CFO Nicole S. Stokes bought 1,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $29,070.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 34,894 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,014,368.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $29.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.09. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.33 and a 1 year high of $54.24.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.36 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business's revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameris Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,557,000 after buying an additional 80,551 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 12,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ameris Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

