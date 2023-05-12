Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target to $310.00

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SWAV. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $252.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $283.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $280.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $266.33.

Shockwave Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $302.68 on Tuesday. Shockwave Medical has a twelve month low of $132.39 and a twelve month high of $320.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.15.

Insider Activity

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.22. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 43.18% and a return on equity of 61.57%. The company had revenue of $161.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Shockwave Medical’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Shockwave Medical will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.84, for a total value of $5,635,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,552,949.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.51, for a total value of $754,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,619 shares in the company, valued at $12,181,327.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.84, for a total value of $5,635,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,552,949.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,645 shares of company stock worth $11,946,949 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shockwave Medical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 28.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 988.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after acquiring an additional 246,286 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 58.3% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,291,000 after acquiring an additional 389,636 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Shockwave Medical by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

About Shockwave Medical

(Get Rating)

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Articles

