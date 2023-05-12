Robert W. Stallings Buys 4,000 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Stallings bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $65,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $43.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.61 and its 200-day moving average is $57.78. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $69.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $422.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.71 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Texas Capital Bancshares

Several brokerages have issued reports on TCBI. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.90.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,115,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,899,000 after acquiring an additional 221,350 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $4,120,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 16.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,176,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,443,000 after buying an additional 163,349 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 29.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also

