loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Shares Gap Up to $1.75

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.75, but opened at $1.90. loanDepot shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 155,396 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.83.

loanDepot Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $588.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.20). loanDepot had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 40.39%. The company had revenue of $169.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.15 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other loanDepot news, Director John Hoon Lee sold 76,610 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $115,681.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 429,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other loanDepot news, Director John Hoon Lee sold 76,610 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $115,681.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 429,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 63,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $125,339.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,349,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,612,657.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 939,731 shares of company stock valued at $1,682,687. Company insiders own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in loanDepot by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 54,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 9,182 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in loanDepot during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of loanDepot by 64.7% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,512,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after buying an additional 1,379,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of loanDepot by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Stories

