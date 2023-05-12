Shaul Kuba Acquires 18,600 Shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Stock

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) CIO Shaul Kuba bought 18,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $81,282.00. Following the purchase, the executive now directly owns 8,438,464 shares in the company, valued at $36,876,087.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Shaul Kuba bought 18,600 shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $82,212.00.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Trading Up 8.7 %

Shares of CMCT stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $7.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70. The company has a market capitalization of $108.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.21.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is -21.94%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMCT. StockNews.com cut Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upped their price objective on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. 25.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of the rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

