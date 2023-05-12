Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes $214,000 Position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIAL. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 61,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 361,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after buying an additional 18,980 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 702.8% during the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 352,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after buying an additional 308,977 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 43.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 53,232 shares during the period.

Get Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF alerts:

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of DIAL opened at $17.82 on Friday. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $18.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.58.

About Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF

The Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (DIAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Beta Advantage Multi-Sector Bond index. The fund tracks an index comprised of six sub-indexes, each representing a different sector within the fixed income space. The index allocates fixed weights to each of the six sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.