Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,685 The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Stock Down 0.3 %

PGR opened at $133.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.56. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $106.95 and a 52 week high of $149.87. The company has a market capitalization of $78.40 billion, a PE ratio of 94.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Progressive

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,915.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at $61,593,521.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,532,227. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Progressive from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Progressive from $188.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

