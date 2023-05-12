Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 163.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,674,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,799 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 980,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,164,000 after buying an additional 58,473 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 958,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,263,000 after buying an additional 28,541 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,741,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 442,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,673,000 after buying an additional 12,908 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SHYG opened at $41.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.29. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $39.49 and a 12 month high of $43.20.

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

