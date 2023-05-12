Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,095 W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 43.2% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.2% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 11,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $58.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.08. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.62. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.04 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 9.73%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 10.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

