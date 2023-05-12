Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $225,000 Investment in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $72.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $79.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.28.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.292 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

