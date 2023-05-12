First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,872 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIXD. GDS Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 408.6% in the 4th quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 804,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,353,000 after acquiring an additional 646,693 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 369.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 676,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,346,000 after buying an additional 532,153 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 746,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,793,000 after buying an additional 437,949 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $15,915,000. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $15,391,000.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FIXD opened at $45.37 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $47.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.87.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.