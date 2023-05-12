Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,382 Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,382 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,986,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,785,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,544 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,945,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,623,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,774 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,902,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $925,804,000 after purchasing an additional 622,258 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,331,685 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $270,858,000 after purchasing an additional 62,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,327,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $270,672,000 after purchasing an additional 299,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GLW. StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

In other Corning news, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $946,942.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $946,942.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $722,890.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,492.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,316 shares of company stock worth $2,841,783. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $30.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.06. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $37.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

