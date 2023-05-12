Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes $241,000 Position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 28,003 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUV. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,077 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 86.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,328 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 18,660 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 39.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,809 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 31,738 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,054 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NUV opened at $8.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.76. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $9.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

