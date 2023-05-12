Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VOX stock opened at $98.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.29. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $78.25 and a 12-month high of $105.04.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

